VIDEO: Flooding, leaks at the Texas Capitol as rain pours down in Austin

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A wave of storms poured several inches of rain on the Austin area Sunday, creating flooding and dangerous driving conditions. A Flash Flood Warning in effect for Central Travis County until 5:15 p.m. Sunday after more than four inches of rain fell in an hour.

KXAN meteorologists say to expect briefly heavy rainfall, gusty winds and occasional lightning with the heaviest downpours. 

Inches of rain that fell quickly in the Austin metro area Sunday prompted leaks and even flooding inside areas of the Texas Capitol.

Video Tweeted by Sloan Byerly from inside the Capitol extension showed water leaking down from the ceiling.

Another video showed inches of water on the floor down back hall, Byerly said.

At last check, the State Preservation Board was working with the governor’s office and other agencies to address the issues at the capitol prompted by the storm.

“It’s all hands on deck,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in his tweet.

