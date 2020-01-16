‘Victim navigator’ will help Travis Co. sexual assault victims beyond legal needs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new job opening in the Travis County District Attorney’s Office: a “victim navigator” to help with sexual assault cases.

The position was created through grant funding from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative and was approved this week after a vote at County Commissioner’s Court.

The DA’s office already has victim witness counselors who help guide people through the complex legal system, but this new “navigator” will be helping victims beyond the walls of the courthouse.

“Maybe they need housing, or assistance with transportation or childcare,” District Attorney Margaret Moore said. She calls them “wrap-around” services.

“We know there are existing services out there, but what we’ve seen is that victims don’t often know how to access them,” Moore said. “This person will be the linkage.”

Moore said they know reporting an assault and the subsequent trial process can be extremely painful.

“Their every word is scrutinized,” Moore said. “We have victims to have found it to be one of the most excruciating things they have been through.”

She said the hope is this additional counselor can provide the support victims need in all aspects of their lives, to find justice.

In the past year, Moore has faced backlash over her handling of sexual assault cases.

Several women filed a class-action lawsuit in 2018 against various departments in Austin and Travis County, including the District Attorney, claiming they were denied “equal access to justice and equal protection of the law,” according to a lawsuit.

Victim advocate and co-founder of the Survivor Justice Project Amanda Lewis said survivors she has spoken with feel frustrated by “lack of transparency” from the DA in how, and which, cases get prosecuted.

She said they hope survivors and advocates can get more involved.

“So that survivors know what to expect and there’s a rebuilding of trust in the criminal justice process for them,” Lewis said.

She said this new counselor position does feel like “progress.”

“I’m excited to hear they will have another person in their office to connect those dots, because we know trauma affects so many areas of a person’s life,” Lewis said. “But to get to a real win, we’d need to see better outcomes for survivors.”