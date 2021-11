AUSTIN (KXAN) — For families who have had to put aspects of their lives on hold to protect unvaccinated family members, the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for kids Tuesday night was welcome news.

One of those families was Julie Yioutas'. Even though she, her husband and their oldest child have been fully vaccinated for months now, their youngest daughter doesn't have that protection against COVID-19 because vaccines have not been available for her age group.