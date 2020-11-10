UT gearing up for spring study abroad courses during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise around the nation, many college campuses are changing plans for the spring semester.

That’s bringing more uncertainty for those planning to study abroad.

“Things change from day-to-day,” said Randy Penson, Director of Global Risk and Safety University of Texas.

UT brought students home last spring and cancelled education abroad programs in the summer as COVID-19 was sweeping across the world, but the university opened things up in the fall though.

“The fall numbers took a hit and it will take a while to get back to normal, but that is what we want to do,” Penson said.

The University of Texas at Austin plans to continue study abroad courses in the spring, but they expect a low number of students to participate.

“Typically between 400 and 500, but this spring, because of the pandemic, it will probably be around 250,” Penson said.

Some universities in other countries have cancelled their programs, and with COVID-19, some countries aren’t allowing travelers.

“There are countries like Australia and New Zealand who said no,” Penson said. “There are countries like Japan and Czech Republic, Russia, Botswana that are hard to get into, which could change.”

Penson says students who plan to apply to study abroad just be ready for things to change.

“They just need to know we could quickly disapprove it if the situation dictates,” Penson said.

All Texas State education abroad programs for the spring semester have been canceled. However, Texas State will be offering virtual programs available through some exchange partner institutions and affiliated providers.