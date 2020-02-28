UT approves new funding for more security on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Regents approved new funding on Thursday for public safety and security at UT Austin.

President Greg Fenves says it’s because of an uptick in violent crime in Austin in recent months.

He says the new measures will focus will be on the West Campus area adjacent to campus. They include hiring 11 more UT Police officers and two more police sergeants.

Fenves says the money will also pay for investments in cameras, vehicles and equipment.

Investigator Kevin Clark will have more on this story on KXAN News at 10 p.m.