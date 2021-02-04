Upper/lower deck of Southbound I-35 closed after deadly crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have closed the southbound lanes of I-35 starting at the 5200 block near East 51st. Officers are investigating a deadly crash involving the driver of a semi truck.

Austin Police say they got the call at 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say the driver hit the guardrail of the upper deck. APD says the cab of the semi is on the lower deck and the rest of the trailer remains on the upper deck.

APD says this part of I-35 will remain closed for several hours. Hazmat crews are headed to clean up the fuel spill caused by the crash.

