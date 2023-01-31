AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures.

Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages:

Austin Energy covers the Austin Metro Area and has reported three outages affecting three customers. You can report an outage by calling 512-322-9100. Customers can also check for outages here.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative covering multiple counties in southern and eastern Central Texas is currently reporting zero outages. To report an outage by phone, call 800-949-4414.

Oncor Electric Delivery serving parts of Travis, Williamson and Bastrop counties is reporting nine outages, affecting around 370 customers in Central Texas.

Resources

Customers can report outages and receive updates by registering for MyOncor text alerts by texting “REG” to 66267, downloading the MyOncor App and following Oncor on Facebook and Twitter, calling (888) 313-4747, or by checking online.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative serves parts of Travis, Hays, Williamson and portions of Caldwell counties and is reporting four outages with 93 meters affected. PEC members can report outages through PEC SmartHub, by calling 888-883-3379, or by texting “OUTAGE” to 25022.