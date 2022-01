Animal Control officers took dozens of cats from a home in Round Rock Wednesday afternoon. (KXAN Photo)

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Animal Control officers took dozens of cats from a home in Round Rock Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said officers were extracting up to 60 cats from a home located near Sam Bass Road and Woods Boulevard. The seizure was voluntary for the sake of the cats’ health, officials told KXAN.

There were also a number of dead cats in the home, officials said.