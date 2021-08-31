University of Texas will send counselors to assist campus police on mental health calls

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Austin says it’ll now send trained counselors to assist its police officers during mental health-related emergencies.

The university is partnering with the Mental Health Assistance and Response Team for this initiative.

Similar programs have been introduced throughout the country as a way of promoting de-escalation tactics for law enforcement agencies. UT says its goal is to divert people away from the criminal justice system.

This new safety initiative will begin as a two-year pilot program and is being rolled out in phases.