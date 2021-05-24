Unclear COVID-19 travel requirement forces Round Rock couple to cancel trip to Hawaii 1 day before flight

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — As more begin to travel again, a local couple is warning everyone to look at your destination’s travel requirements closely.

James and his wife Marguerite Ayers said they were supposed to fly out to Hawaii Tuesday morning after months of planning a much-needed vacation.

With the help of a travel agent, Ayers said they followed all COVID-19 pre-travel protocols — or so they thought.

The couple said they got a negative COVID-19 test from a doctor at Austin Regional Clinic within 72 hours prior to traveling, per the State of Hawaii’s policy.

When they went to upload their documents as proof through the Hawaii health department website, their information was rejected. According to the Ayers, they were told they had to get a negative test from a Hawaii-approved partner.

The Ayers said Walgreens and CVS are on the approved list, but they were told neither place could get them the results back sooner than two to three days. That was detrimental for the pair, as they were set to fly out the morning of May 25.

