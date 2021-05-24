Unclear COVID-19 travel requirement forces Round Rock couple to cancel trip to Hawaii 1 day before flight

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hawaiian Airlines jet leaves ABIA

Hawaiian Airlines jet takes off from Austin Bergstrom International Airport bound for Honolulu on April 22, 2021. (Courtesy: AUS Airport)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — As more begin to travel again, a local couple is warning everyone to look at your destination’s travel requirements closely.

James and his wife Marguerite Ayers said they were supposed to fly out to Hawaii Tuesday morning after months of planning a much-needed vacation.

With the help of a travel agent, Ayers said they followed all COVID-19 pre-travel protocols — or so they thought.

The couple said they got a negative COVID-19 test from a doctor at Austin Regional Clinic within 72 hours prior to traveling, per the State of Hawaii’s policy.

When they went to upload their documents as proof through the Hawaii health department website, their information was rejected. According to the Ayers, they were told they had to get a negative test from a Hawaii-approved partner.

The Ayers said Walgreens and CVS are on the approved list, but they were told neither place could get them the results back sooner than two to three days. That was detrimental for the pair, as they were set to fly out the morning of May 25.

This story will be updated after KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m. by Reporter Jala Washington.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss