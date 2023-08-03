AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting college can be expensive, which is why the University Federal Credit Union said it hosted a college dorm basket drive Thursday.

To relieve some of the financial stress that comes with starting college, UFCU employees put together baskets full of supplies students might need in the classroom.

The baskets are expected to be given to first-generation college students associated with organizations such as Breakthrough Central Texas, Con Mi Madre and Communities in Schools.

“We’ve always been rooted into the higher education journey. So, what we want to do is rally our employees around,” Chris Turnley, UFCU executive VP of member experience, said. “Hundreds of employees have contributed hours or donations. They all come together, and they feel like they have part ownership into the student’s journeys as they start that college education.”

Each basket was valued at $300 or more.