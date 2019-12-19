Uber testing out new way to get a ride from ABIA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Uber is making it easier for travelers to get a ride from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The change started last Wednesday.

First, you request an Uber-X to receive a six-digit PIN number. Then, head over to the rideshare pickup area.

Lastly, you’ll give the PIN number to the first available driver and you’re good to go!

“This is intended to test and see if this is a better option to improve efficiency,” said Mandy McClendon, of ABIA. “This is something that has taken off at at other airports. We’re always open to testing new technology to see how we can optimize that.”

The Uber PIN is available from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The Portland International Airport was the first in the U.S. to launch the change.