Uber-City of Kyle partnership delayed for a few more weeks

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The launch of Uber’s partnership with the City of Kyle has been delayed for a few more weeks, according to the City of Kyle. The agreement between the two sides to subsidize rides in the city was previously expected to go into effect on Monday.

In July, Kyle City Council approved a contract with Uber to provide a low-cost way to get around the city by subsidizing UberX rides with a city voucher.

According to the contract, “the City of Kyle will distribute the voucher link to users through its mobile app and other channels as it seems fit.” In the agreement, the rider would pay the first $3.14 of their trip, with the city subsidizing up to $10 per trip after that.

The voucher would be good for up to eight trips a month, and all rides have to be within Kyle city limits.

A city spokesperson says it’s still working to complete testing and finalize the contract.