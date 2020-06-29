TxDOT to close main lanes of I-35 in several Travis and Williamson County locations on Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the main lanes of Interstate 35 in several locations of Travis and Williamson County for maintenance and construction, starting Sunday night. All lanes of I-35 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. of the next day.

The southbound I-35 lower deck mainlanes will be closed in downtown Austin for maintenance work on Sunday night. Traffic will be diverted to the upper deck and frontage road.

On Sunday at 11 p.m., the I-35 main lanes will be closed in both directions between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane in south Austin to allow crews to remove an overhead sign bridge.

In Jarrell, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will be closed at Ronald Reagan Boulevard to allow crews to set beams for a new eastbound bridge.

The northbound lanes of I-35 will be closed Sunday night and the southbound lanes of I-35 will close on Monday night.