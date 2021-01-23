Two taken to hospital after crash involving semi-truck in eastern Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a crash involving a semi-truck and a vehicle in eastern Travis County near Del Valle High School, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person was pinned inside the vehicle after the crash at East State Highway 71 and Ross Road, ATCEMS says. Emergency personnel were able to remove the person.

The two were taken to South Austin Medical Center with serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS reports.

ATCEMS and fire personnel responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Saturday. Expect traffic delays and closures in the area east of State Highway 130 as responders clean up after the crash.

