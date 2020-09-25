Two hospitalized after plane crash at San Marcos Regional Airport

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a plane crash at San Marcos Regional Airport Thursday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 7:18 p.m. and involved two small planes.

Two men in one aircraft were taken to the hospital. While it’s not yet known how severe their injuries are, they are not believed to be life-threatening, DPS said.

The pilot in the other plane is still on scene and has no major injuries.

DPS said at least one of the planes caught fire during the crash.

DPS along with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, according to San Marcos police. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

San Marcos police ask that people avoid the area.

The airport is located off Airport Drive, northwest of downtown San Marcos.

In November 2019, a pilot was killed in a small passenger plane crash at the airport. Officials said a minute after taking off, the plane lost contact with air traffic control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.