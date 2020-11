OAKALLA, Texas (KXAN) — Two Oakalla volunteer firefighters have serious injuries after they were in an accident while responding to a call, according to a Facebook post.

The Oakalla Volunteer Fire Department operates out of northeast Burnet County.

The post said one of the department’s fire trucks was involved in a fleet accident.

The department asked for the community to pray for their firefighters.

