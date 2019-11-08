Two more affordable housing complexes are coming to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome in a new affordable housing complex, and broke ground on another this week.

The Chalmers Court South is now officially open, and Chalmers Court East is currently being worked on.

The housing project was originally built in 1939. Over the last year, crews worked to renovate 158 units with cinder block walls into 394 modern apartments.

“Most of the time, I just want to stay here! I find things to do just to stay in my apartment. I love it that much,” said Mary Apostolou, President of the Resident Council for Chalmers. She was one of the residents that went from living in an 80-year-old unit into a new apartment.

A third building, called Chalmers Court West, is scheduled to start construction in 2020.