Who’s your bunny? Two Central Texas animals vying for Cadbury Bunny status in contest

Dog the goat and Waylon the alpaca are finalists in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny contest.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A goat and alpaca from Central Texas are finalists in a contest to name the next Cadbury bunny.

Waylon the alpaca from La Grange and Dog the goat from Georgetown are two of the top 10 finalists in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny tryouts.

On their contest entries, both animals are doing their best bunny impressions for the candy company’s long-running ad campaign.

Dog is a Nigerian dwarf goat, and his owners say his best friends are two big dogs (not named Goat, presumably) and the family’s 3-year-old son. He’s also very motivated by food, so most of us can relate to that. He also “kind of thinks like a cow, thinks he’s a dog and has cat-like tendencies,” according to his entry. That explains the name, kind of.

Waylon the alpaca has a little more star power than most animals, according to his entry. He’s part of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine event and he’s involved in the American Cancer Society’s San Antonio Cattle Barons fundraiser. He also “loves to be the center of attention and is always in the spotlight wherever he travels.”

You can vote for Dog or Waylon until Wednesday by clicking going to Cadbury’s website.

The finalists were selected by the Cadbury team from more than 12,000 submissions.