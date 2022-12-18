AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the 500 block of E. Ben White Boulevard Service Road westbound around 2:45 a.m., leading to medics pronouncing two people dead at the scene, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics declared one person dead shortly after they arrived on scene. They attempted CPR on a second patient, but that person also died at the scene.

These deaths happened less than a mile from a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

That crash occurred after a driver hit a concrete barrier at E. Ben White Boulevard Service Road and South Congress Avenue.