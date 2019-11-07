Two APD officers honored for saving man’s life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers Jacob Troy and Travis Cornelius will be honored with a Life-Saving Award at this year’s APD Gala Awards.

Back in March, Troy and Cornelius responded to a welfare call on a man that had been threatening to harm himself. When they arrived to the man’s residence, there was no response from him.

Both officers kicked down the man’s door where they found blood all over the floor. They quickly located the man with serous injuries and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived to the scene soon after and transported the man to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was rushed to surgery.

“The injuries to that patient were life-threatening and the officers’ rapid access to the patient and quick application of a tourniquet absolutely helped save his life,” Medic Michael Morgan said in a press release from APD.

The 2019 Stars of Distinction Awards Gala will take place on November 16, 2019 at the Hilton Austin Downtown.