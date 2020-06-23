Tuesday storms bring heavy rain, flooding; lightning causes house fires in Round Rock

A home on Blantyne Bend in Round Rock was struck by lightning Tuesday, and the fire caused a fire in the home’s attic. Authorities said no one was hurt. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Torrential rain from storms in the Austin area Tuesday morning caused flooding, and produced lightning strikes that hit two homes in Round Rock.

One bolt hit a home in the 2600 block of Ravenwood Drive and caused minor damage to the roof, said Round Rock Fire Department Captain Darwin Shell.

Shell said two people were inside the home when the strike happened, but no one was hurt and they were able to get out of the house. The call came in at 7:57 a.m., and crews had the fire out by 8:18 a.m., Shell said.

Another lightning strike caused a small fire in a home on Blantyre Bend, Round Rock public information officer Will Hampton confirmed to KXAN.

Hampton said the strike caused a fire in the attic of the home, and when fire department personnel arrived, they could see flames. No one was injured in the fire, and it caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage, Hampton said.

Rains from the storm led to some local flooding, especially in the Walnut Creek area in north Austin.

One of KXAN’s viewers sent this video of Walnut Creek rushing into her parents’ backyard. The viewer, JoAnne Miles, said there’s usually a big drop-off between the creek and the yard when the water isn’t high.

KXAN photojournalist Julie Karam shot the creek from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park.

KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez went to the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 130, and there was high water on the road there.