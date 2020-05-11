Tso Chinese Delivery launches #50KForTeachers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin-area food delivery service is working to help the people who care for the kids in your household — teachers.

Tso Chinese Delivery just wrapped a curbside drive-through initiative that gave over $45,000 worth of food to people impacted by COVID-19. Now, for the month of May, #TsoGiving is launching a new initiative – #50kForTeachers.

“In this metropolitan city, having this delivery and cloud kitchen is really powerful,” said Min Choe, Co-founder & CEO of Tso Chinese Delivery.

Min Choe says that all-online business model has helped Tso Chinese Delivery service push through COVID-19, despite losing significant catering business back in March.

“We’ve been fortunate enough that we’ve had a lot of growth internally,” said Choe.

The TsoGiving initiative started about two weeks before COVID-19 hit.

The original plan was for the campaign to be a monthly family support initiative — then COVID hit, and the company pivoted to feeding the service industry workers who were suddenly out of work.

Community members have donated $25,000 in cash donations to the #TsoGiving efforts.

“With our three kids being home, it made us really appreciate teachers and how much work they do with our children. They really are an extension of our family,” said Choe.

The campaign is called 50K for Teachers, which will allow 1,000 Austin-area teachers to apply for a $50 food credit. The company hopes to gain business through its giving efforts.

“Part of us wants to gain any benefit from a business operation, but at the end of the day that takes a back seat to our true desire to help the community,” said Choe.

The delivery service has another message it hopes to deliver through its campaign.

“To really connect with the community, to say ‘We sell Chinese-American food but we are as American as Apple Pie,” said Choe. “We love being a part of the community.”

50K for Teachers is coming out of Tso’s pocket, but they are still accepting donations.