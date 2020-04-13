Trying to boost morale, family draws Disney characters on their garage door

This was sent to us by William Childress, and he said his wife drew the Disney characters on their garage to put a smile on people’s faces and to get them from thinking about something other than COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN viewer William Childress sent us a picture of his family’s garage door with some recognizable characters on it.

“Neighbors drive by and honk, they bring their children and take pictures, and the folks tell me it has brought back a lot of memories to them,” he told KXAN in an email.

Childress wife’s drew Mickey and Minnie, along with Donald Duck and other Disney characters in chalk on the garage door with an Easter theme.

His wife just thought it would be a good idea to try to cheer up the neighborhood, he said.

“It keeps their minds from thinking about COVID-19,” he said.