AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least 2,400 people are expected to turn out for a boat parade on Lake Travis to be held Saturday morning at Lake Travis in support of Pres. Donald Trump.

“Let’s really make a statement!” the event’s Facebook page reads.

Early turnout at the “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” (KXAN/Andy Way)

The event is expected to feature decorated boats and Trump flags, in addition to parachute jumpers and concerts in the evening.

The “Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.