Treatment study in Austin seeking people currently infected with COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A national research group is looking for participants in a study in Austin that will help test potential treatments for COVID-19.

Science 37 is testing several treatment options on people with active COVID-19 infections across the United States. The group will report what’s safe, what’s working and what isn’t to the National Institutes of Health.

As the Delta variant spreads, the group is testing four different treatment options in Austin on people who are both unvaccinated and vaccinated.

“We are starting to see little pockets of infection, certainly not like the situation we had six months ago or a year ago, but there still are people actively getting infected, and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Science 37’s Medical Director of Internal Medicine Dr. Debra Weinstein, stressing the importance of having well-tested treatment options for sick patients in addition to vaccines.

Science 37’s clinical trial has made it through the first phase, establishing safety of the treatments. In phases two and three, the group aims to test treatment options on thousands of people across the country.

“A safety board meets takes a look to see what the effectiveness of the medications are, and if they look like they’re doing well, then we move them to a larger part of the study,” Weinstein explained.

The treatments vary in how they’re administered. Some are oral; some are given through a shot; and some are given through an IV.

Weinstein urges anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic to sign up for the Austin-area study.

“We want it to be so that in the coming years, if you get COVID, it’s like if you had the flu, that there would be treatment options that you could get that would be accessible,” she said.