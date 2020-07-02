Travis County’s parks, boat ramps close Thursday, Austin parks close Friday for 4th of July weekend

Out on the boat off of Loop 360 Boat Ramp in Ausin. (KXAN Photo)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County officials will close all county parks and boat ramps starting Thursday evening ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

County leaders said the move is in an effort to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe is calling on local governments to cancel holiday events and close its public spaces.

The judge is also asking Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a statewide mandate when it comes to wearing masks. The request also asks the state to limit gatherings of 10 or more people, reduce business occupancy to 25%, and allow for cities to implement stay-at-home orders.

The county parks will remain closed through Tuesday, July 7.

“I think it’s pretty funny that the day we’re supposed to be celebrating our independence it seems more and more is being taken away from us due to what is going on,” Alexander Patlan said. Patlan, who is with the boat and jetski rental business 360 Splash, believes people will find a way to gather despite the orders in place.

Another Loop 360 Boat Ramp visitor said he does not like the idea. “I think it’s a terrible idea personally for me,” said Keith Milan, who was visiting with his son Dylan to kayak. “I think it just takes away that availability of going out and having some time other than sitting at home watching TV or doing puzzles.”

On Friday, the City of Austin will also close all of its parks and recreational facilities for the holiday weekend including public pools and municipal golf courses. The parks and facilities will remain close through Sunday.

There are several Fourth of July events scheduled for the holiday weekend and KXAN has a full list online.