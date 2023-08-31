Editor’s Note: The video in this story shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 31, 2023

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A young child was severely injured in an apparent road rage incident Monday evening near Del Valle, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

TCSO said the driver of a black Chevrolet Tahoe fired gunshots into a passenger vehicle around 7:30 p.m. at Elroy Road and Fagerquist Road. A child was shot and is in stable condition, TCSO said.

Authorities are looking for the suspect who shot into the vehicle with the child, TCSO said.

The suspect is described by TCSO as a white or Hispanic man around 17 to 20 years old. The vehicle he was driving was a 2008 to 2020 black Chevrolet Tahoe.

The investigation remains open and active, TCSO said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime should call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).