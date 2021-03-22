Woodworking storage building catches fire Monday on U.S. 290

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A storage building caught fire on East U.S. Highway 290 near South View Road and Circle Drive, sending flames high into the air early Monday morning.

Originally called in as a grass fire near the 8800 block of E. US 290, Oak Hill and Austin fire departments responded to the scene to find the building that stored woodworking supplies and materials fully engulfed.

“A passerby saw smoke and thought it was a grass fire,” Oak Hill Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hartigan said. “The building is a total loss.”

Hartigan said no one was inside the building, and the Travis County Fire Marshal is headed to the scene to determine the cause.

  • A storage building caught fire on East U.S. Highway 290 early Monday morning. No injuries were reported but the building is a total loss. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
