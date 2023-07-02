A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was sentenced June 26 to 10 years of probation in connection with a 2018 crash incident that killed a man, according to Travis County court documents.

Image of Dawn Denny (APD photo)

Records said Dawn Denny, 55, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge.

According to past coverage, Pflugerville police said Denny hit and killed 36-year-old Donald Alan Waller, whose car had stalled on the side of the road.

As a part of the plea agreement, records showed Denny would serve three days in jail each year during her probation on the weekend closest to the crash anniversary.

Documents showed Denny’s license would also be suspended for two years beginning July 26, and she must attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting once weekly for five years, among other conditions.

Denny worked at KXAN as a reporter for a 10-month period in 2013-2014.