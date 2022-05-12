JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A woman crashed her SUV into a Central Texas creek bed on May 5 only to emerge two days later.
According to Jonestown Police, the woman was driving on FM 1431 when she came up on a curve in the road.
She drove straight into a guardrail and went into the air and fell about 16 feet into a creek bed.
The woman was able to climb out and get to the road on the evening of May 7 and flag down a driver who called 9-1-1.
Police said the woman has non-life-threatening injuries.
First responders said it is a reminder to be careful around the dangerous stretch of 1431 close to Nameless Road near Leander.