Woman stabbed in Travis County home identified, person of interest left US

Travis County deputies investigate a woman’s death as a homicide on Buffalo Ridge Drive in Manchaca on Dec. 9, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman found dead inside a home in the Manchaca area last week. Deputies are looking for a person of interest who may have left the U.S.

TCSO said the victim was Catherine Lyamvi Ngongoseke, 60, of California. She was found with “multiple stab wounds” inside a home on Buffalo Ridge Drive Thursday morning, according to the agency.

Just before 10 a.m. that day, a neighbor reported large packages piling up in front of Ngongoseke’s home, and that she hadn’t been seen in several days. The caller was concerned about her wellbeing, TCSO said.

That’s when deputies responded to the home to check on Ngongoseke’s welfare and found her body.

TCSO said detectives have identified a person of interest, but that person may have reportedly left the country. Last week, TCSO said investigators believe the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with details about this homicide is asked to call the TCSO tip line at (512) 854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.