PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Pflugerville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pflugerville Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 4:41 p.m. at the 15000 block of Foothill Farms Loop.

Officers say they found a woman with a gunshot wound that does not appear to be self-inflicted, and she was pronounced deceased.

PPD says this is an active investigation.