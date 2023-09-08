AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was found dead with “obvious injuries” Thursday night in northern Travis County, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said deputies responded to a welfare check call at 5:19 p.m. near the 1700 block of W. Wells Branch Parkway.

Officials said detectives were granted a search warrant and searched the home overnight. The investigation remains ongoing as of Friday morning.

TCSO said it believed the matter was an isolated incident, and there was currently no perceived threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

TCSO said this case marked its fifth homicide investigation of 2023.