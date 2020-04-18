Woman dies in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on SH 130

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman died Friday afternoon after a head-on collision between the car she was driving and an 18-wheeler, according to an investigation from Texas Department of Public Safety.

49-year-old Maria Work from Bastrop died when she drove her 2007 Pontiac G6 into oncoming traffic on State Highway 130 just a couple miles southwest of Austin around 1 p.m. Friday, DPS reports.

The collision happened in Travis County just south of Harold Green Road on SH 130.

DPS believes Work was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway when she hit the front left portion of the 2017 tractor-trailer.

Work was pronounced dead at the scene by the Travis County Medical Examiner. DPS says the investigation is ongoing, and all contributing factors are currently unknown.