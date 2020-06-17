Woman dies in car crash with 18-wheeler on U.S. 290

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A woman involved in a crash between an 18-wheeler and a car died Wednesday morning in Manor, according to Manor police.

The woman, who was driving the car, collided with an 18-wheeler that was hauling gravel on U.S. Highway 290 near the Old Kimbro Road intersection Wednesday, police say.

One lane of Eastbound U.S. 290 is closed and the turn lanes that crossover at Old Kimbro Road are also closed. Manor police responded to the call around 10:29 a.m.

