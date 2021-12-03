Woman dies 2 months after being assaulted at memory care facility; no charges to be filed

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The death of an elderly woman who died two months after being assaulted earlier this year is being ruled a homicide, but no charges will be filed in the case.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said on June 10, deputies responded to a memory care facility in the 11100 block of Circle Drive. That’s near U.S. Highway 290.

The sheriff’s office said Mary Wynn, 93, of Austin, was assaulted by her 79-year-old roommate. She sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Wynn died about two months later on Aug. 11 while living at a different care facility, the sheriff’s office said.

On Dec. 1, the sheriff’s office said it was alerted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office that Wynn’s death was ruled a homicide, because she died from injuries she got during the June assault.

TCSO said it worked alongside the Travis County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, and no charges will be filed.