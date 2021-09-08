With rising crimes during COVID-19, Travis County DA launches initiative for economic justice

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the nation, crime rates keep skyrocketing, particularly violent crimes and homicide.

According to the Travis County district attorney, much of that violence was concentrated in communities disproportionally affected by COVID-19. He says the pandemic has increased instability for everyone but particularly for underserved communities.

That’s why his office is launching an economic justice enforcement initiative.

“I just believe that if we’re willing to tackle that instability head on, it will make our community and our city more safe,” DA José Garza said.

The office will work to handle cases of wage theft, unsafe working conditions that lead to violence or criminal conduct and to give people charged with nonviolent crimes the opportunity to reenter the workforce.