Where are most Travis County votes being cast?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2020 presidential election is shaping up to potentially have the largest turnout in the history of presidential elections, and Travis County is following that trend in early voting.

KXAN has covered the 2020 election extensively, giving you information on how and where to vote early — in addition to how this election compares to 2016.

And residents in Travis County clearly want to vote.

As of the deadline to register to vote, 850,000 residents signed up to vote in Travis County — that’s about 97% of eligible voters and a four percent increase from 2016, when 93% of eligible voters were registered.

As of Oct. 27, there were 410,326 early votes cast in the county. Limited ballot numbers were at 999 while 59,210 mail-in ballots have been counted, making for a grand total of 470,535 total ballots cast. Travis County has already exceeded its total of 374,052 early votes in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Travis County Clerk.

Austin Central Library processed the most early ballots of any location for a single day, with 1,749 on the Oct. 16.

Use our interactive map below to see how many votes have been cast at each early voting location.

As of Tuesday, Hays and Williamson counties have been two of the first counties in the United States to exceed vote totals from the 2016 presidential election.

You can see how many voters have cast ballots at the top-10 most visited early voting locations below.

Some problems voters have faced during early voting have been with mail-in ballots. Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to have only one mail-in ballot drop off location for all of Travis County makes casting a mail-in vote a long process for residents who don’t live near the ballot box. It could also pose COVID-19 risks by having voters congregate in one area. As of Oct. 15, a state court placed a temporary injunction on this executive order.

Another issue Travis County voters have run into has been receiving a second mail-in ballot. Some voters wondered why they received two and if they were being set up for voter fraud. The Travis County Clerk’s office has since reported that this was an error.