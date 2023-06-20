Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 20, 2023.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — CapMetro delivered an update to Travis County Commissioners Court on one of the newest MetroRapid bus lines joining its service scope — marking one of the biggest projects currently in development under the Project Connect mass transit program.

Under Project Connect, transit leaders are developing four new MetroRapid bus lines and Park & Ride service centers, including connections to the Travis County Exposition Center on Decker Lane. The MetroRapid Expo Center Line is a 12-mile route in development that’ll run from the expo center to Republic Square in downtown Austin.

The route will feature connections to the Pleasant Valley MetroRapid Line, which will service northeast and southeast Austin. The line and related Park & Ride center is budgeted at $48.5 million, with approximately $31 million covered courtesy federal dollars.

On Tuesday, CapMetro officials said the project is in the midst of securing a site development permit through the City of Austin. Project heads are also in the process of securing an 8-acre tract with the city, which is expected to be acquired by the fall.

Initially slated to be operable this summer, CapMetro officials announced in February both the Expo Center and Pleasant Valley MetroRapid lines would instead open in 2025. Officials confirmed Tuesday construction on the Expo Center project is slated to begin next spring, with an opening of both the line and Park & Ride expected in early 2025.

As part of the Park & Ride site plan, the center will feature 150 parking spaces, new signal and pedestrian connections at the intersection of Decker Lane and Colony Loop, as well as new security cameras and lights. The line also offer connections to CapMetro’s 337, 237 and 233 routes and feature an all-electric bus fleet.