TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations and festivities next week, Travis County leaders are cautioning residents on the dangers of fireworks and informing them of the city ordinances in place barring personal use of them.

The Travis County Department of Emergency Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal each recommended residents attend professional fireworks shows as opposed to purchasing at-home-use fireworks and sparklers.

“While fireworks are an emblem of July Fourth celebrations, we strongly encourage residents to find safe and creative alternatives for celebrating the holiday. Fireworks are simply too dangerous and unpredictable to be used safely by consumers,” Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said in the release. “Our message is simple — leave the fireworks to the professionals. Even Sparklers, often considered harmless enough for children, burn as hot as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit and causes third-degree burns.”

Here in the Austin area, various cities, including Austin, have prohibited the use of personal fireworks within city limits. Officials added fireworks are not permitted in any Travis County parks.

For those who do purchase and use consumer fireworks, officials stressed the importance of checking with local fire and police departments on guidance and best practices for permitted fireworks.

Fireworks should only be used outside on flat and firm surfaces, like the ground or a driveway. Residents should never carry fireworks in their pockets or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

Fireworks and sparklers should never be thrown or pointed at anyone or used while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they added. Malfunctioning fireworks should not be relit or handled, and users should always have a fire extinguisher on hand in case of an emergency.

“If a firework does not light or fire, let it sit for at least 20 minutes, then carefully place it in a bucket of water,” officials added in the release. “Soak them and throw them away.”

Fireworks can cause safety and well-being concerns for community members, particularly military veterans and pets, county officials said in the release. All pets should be kept inside and safely away from fireworks.

Research from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s 2021 report found 11,500 firework injuries happened in 2020, with about 32% of emergency room injuries during the holiday accounting for firework burns. The National Fire Protection Association estimates fireworks cause roughly 19,500 fires annually.

More details on Travis County’s fireworks safety advice is available online.