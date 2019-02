Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Westlake Nation)

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — The Westlake High School cheeleders dominated the National Cheerleading Championship on Saturday.

They placed first in the Division I Super Varsity of the 2019 National High School Cheerleading Championships.

It's the program's fourth national title, according to a facebook post. In a video, the team can be heard saying "Westlake Nation...We're back!"