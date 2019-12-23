Westlake firefighters need extended hose to fight fire at equestrian center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake firefighters used an extended hose to fight a fire at Lone Star Equestrian Center Sunday night.

Firefighters with their department, Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the hay barn at 6400 Liveoak Dr. around 8:45 p.m.

All the residents and horses were out of the area and no injuries were reported.

Due to a limited fire hydrant water supply in the area, firefighters had to use an extended hose to put the fire out.

Bunny Run, a street near Live Oak Drive, was partially shut down so the hose could reach the fire.

The fire did not extend to any other structures and was limited to the barn.

The Travis County Fire Marshal is responding to investigate a cause.