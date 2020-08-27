West Travis County under Stage 5 water restrictions due to water line damage

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, the West Travis County Public Utility Agency says it implemented Stage 5 water restrictions until further notice.

The agency activated the emergency measures due to a damaged raw water line. A contractor damaged the line, according to WTCPUA, but crews are working to repair it.

In the meantime, the agency is asking its estimated 25,000 customers in western Travis and northern Hays Counties to stop all non-essential water use.

Irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited.

Irrigation of golf course greens, tees and fairways is prohibited, unless the course uses another water supply source like reclaimed, rain or gray water.

Fire hydrant use is limited to firefighting and maintaining public health and safety.

No applications for new, additional or expanded water service connections, meters, service lines, etc. will be allowed or approved.

The agency says it usually activates Stage 5 during emergencies, including major water line breaks, loss of distribution pressure or significant pump system failures.

Customers with more questions can call customer service at (512) 263-0125 or email the agency at customerservice@wtcpua.org.