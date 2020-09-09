West Nile found in Brushy Creek for second time in 2 weeks

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A mosquito trap located near the Brushy Creek Community Center tested positive for the West Nile virus on Tuesday, Williamson County and Cities Health District reports.

The trap is the second in two weeks to test positive for the mosquito-borne virus. The county has also reported two human cases and 14 positive tests in traps this year, the most instances recorded since the testing program began in 2012.

“The recent rain will create perfect breeding conditions for mosquitoes,” WCCHD Integrated Vector Management Program Lead Jason Fritz said in a press release Wednesday. “Dumping any amount of standing water around your home and using insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk, is highly recommended now to keep yourself and your family safe from mosquito-borne illness.”

West Nile virus is most common between May and November, and the county routinely monitors the increased mosquito population for viruses during this period.

The WCCHD advises Central Texas residents to reduce their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne virus by draining sources of standing water, using insect repellent, and wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

There is no specific treatment or human vaccine for West Nile virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rash. The virus can be deadly and is more likely to severely affect those 50 and older or those who have compromised immune systems.

Individual cities in Williamson County decide whether to treat areas with active positive West Nile mosquitoes, according to the Williamson County and Cities Health District. It typically doesn’t recommend cities treat those areas unless there have been more than two weeks of positive activity in a row at one trap site. The recommended treatment is truck-mounted spraying in about a 1 mile area.

The county provides information regarding the virus at www.wcchd.org and the Texas Department of State Health Services provides an updates at txwestnile.org.