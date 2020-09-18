‘We finally get to be free and have fun’: City of Pflugerville opens additional park facilities

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Bright yellow caution tape has been removed as the City of Pflugerville opens up additional Parks and Recreation facilities.

Several Pflugerville amenities such as sporting courts, athletic fields, dog parks and city trails never closed due to COVID-19. Friday’s reopening comes with the addition of 28 playgrounds, park restrooms and water fountains.

It’s a huge surprise for 3-year-old Allison and Cora. The two were the first to slide down the slides at Pfluger Park on Friday.

3-year-old Allison Cruz plays at Pfluger Park Friday for its reopening.

“I was looking on social media, and saw that the Parks and Recreation Department finally announced that parks would re-open today. We sat down and had a talk with her,” said mom Yvonne Cruz. “It was… ‘Guess what! Big news!’ We actually waited until dad got home from work to tell her.”

It didn’t take long for Allison to instantly latch onto 3-year-old Cora at the park.

“They instantly connected and had a blast. She needs that social interaction. Its been hard, because it’s just us at home. We can entertain and teach her so much, but once she sees another kid doing something, she instantly catches onto that,” said Twyla Miller, Cora’s mom.

Brooke Borge and her sister are in the same boat. The two haven’t been given the green light to go back to school in-person, so midday park breaks come as their recess.

3-year-old Allison & Cora at Pfluger Park

“We finally get to be free and have fun,” said Borge at the park. “We still have to be spaced out, but it’s still really exciting that we get to have fun and play on playgrounds.”

The Recreation Center will reopen the lobby, fitness room, locker room/showers and indoor walking track beginning Friday, September 25. All other amenities, including the Senior Activity Room, game room, meeting room, multi-purpose room and gym will remain closed at this time.

Until further notice, the following modifications at the Recreation Center will be in place:

The fitness room and indoor walking track will be at reduced capacity. While walk-ins are welcome, reservations are recommended to guarantee availability.

The facility will be open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

For everyone’s safety, all access will be through the hand-free sliding doors at the back of the facility. The front will remain closed at this time.

Pavilions and other rental facilities will remain closed due to state and local gathering orders.