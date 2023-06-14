The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 14, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hamilton Pool Preserve said visitors were not allowed to get into the water due to recent rains and high bacteria levels.

According to Travis County Parks, the earliest swimming might be allowed at the preserve would be Friday, June 16.

“When we do allow swimming only a very limited portion of the pool is available for water access due to the continuing problem of falling rocks. As always, whether swimming will be allowed depends on factors beyond our control, such as bacteria levels and recent rain,” TC Parks said.

TC Parks said the preserve remained open for hiking, but reservations were still required.

The parks department issued a reminder that water access was never guaranteed, even with a reservation.