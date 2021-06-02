WATCH: Video of man’s helicopter rescue from car in flood waters

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — STAR Flight released video showing the daring helicopter rescue that helped save the life of a stranded driver who got stuck Tuesday morning in a flash flood at a low water crossing.

“Hold on tight,” the StarFlight rescue crew told the man.

“I know,” he answered, and off they went.

The StarFlight rescue crew pulled the man from flood waters after his vehicle became disabled at a low water crossing on Old Kimbro Road near FM 1100. Emergency crews got the man to safety while other rescue crews who made their way to the vehicle looked on.

The rescue happened around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The low water crossing on Old Kimbro Road was one of 48 low water crossing that was forced to closed on Tuesday morning due to unrelenting rain in our area.