WATCH: Travis County Lake Patrol tows party barge to safety during severe storms

Travis County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Lake Patrol deputies towed a party barge to safety after its engine failed, leaving the barge stranded as severe storms hit Lake Travis Friday night.

The video above, provided by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, shows deputies using a “hip tow” to move the barge across the lake during high winds, lightning and hail around 6:08 p.m. Friday.

Due to the large amount of passengers on the party barge, deputies were unable to move the passengers to their own boat, so deputies attached their boat to the side of the party barge to steer it back to the marina, TCSO says.

TCSO says all passengers and deputies were safely sheltered at a marina by 6:38 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss