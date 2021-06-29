Pride flag raised at Travis County government building for first time

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A vote Tuesday by Travis County Commissioners will allow county staff to fly the the LGBTQIA+ Pride Flag at any Travis County government building annually during Pride month.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown, LGBTQIA+ leaders and commissioners held a Pride flag-raising ceremony at the Travis County Government Administration building in downtown Austin to commemorate the moment Tuesday.

According to the resolution, the Pride flag will be flown throughout the month of June annually and during Austin-Travis County’s Pride Parade in August.